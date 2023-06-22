Photo from KZ Tandingan's Instagram account.

MANILA — For KZ Tandingan, it was emotionally difficult for her to be a coach of "The Voice Kids Philippines" season 5.

"It was hard for me emotionally na paano mo ie-explain sa kanya, you just can't sa technical terms kasi hindi naman maiintindihan ng bata, you really have to be visual about it," Tandingan said.

"That was the hardest part of the entire of the season talaga, 'di ba nag-audition kami and you were begging for us to choose you and then pagdating sa dulo 'di mo ako pipiliin' diba," she added.

Tandingan noted how careful she was to give critiques to the kids.

"Sobrang nipis nung line between criticizing the kids na mage-gets niya, ayaw mo rin naman na mag-lie sa bata, sabihin mo na (magaling) kahit na kailangan ng advice," the singer said.

"I actually told the prod na 'you know what' this is gonna affect on how I'm going to be a mother or hindi kasi hindi ko po talaga kakayanin, ganito pala 'yung pakiramdam na magulang ka," she added.

Asked if she would be willing to return to the competition series, she said: "I would love to do it again but I would love to take some time to (take a) break emotionally kasi 'yung unang salang namin sa 'The Voice' kids agad."

Tandingan is one of the coaches of "The Voice Kids Philippines" season 5 along with Martin Nievera and Bamboo.

