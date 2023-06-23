MANILA -- More Filipinos around the world now have access to ABS-CBN’s currently airing shows as its live streaming service, Kapamilya Online Live, is available live and on-demand in Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore on the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

ABS-CBN announced the free offering to thank its viewers for their continued support after it achieved a digital milestone on Kapamilya Online Live when its three Kapamilya primetime shows amassed over 251 million total views last May.

Viewers in Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore will now be able to keep up with the latest episodes of their favorite Kapamilya shows live as it airs in the Philippines. Access to on-demand streaming can also be enjoyed for hit programs such as "FPJ’s Batang Quiapo," "The Iron Heart," "Dirty Linen," and "It’s Showtime."

Also providing binge-worthy entertainment to viewers is the weekly variety show "ASAP Natin ‘To," musical game show "I Can See Your Voice," as well as well-loved and classic Kapamilya teleseryes such as "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin," "Be Careful with My Heart," "Since I Found You," "La Luna Sangre," and "Home Along Da Riles."

Kapamilya Online Live provides live and on-demand streaming of shows to ABS-CBN Entertainment’s 44 million subscribers – the highest among all YouTube channels in Southeast Asia.