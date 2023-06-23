MANILA -- Musician Juan Karlos Labajo has released his latest single "May Halaga Pa Ba Ako Sayo?"

The official lyric video for the more than six-minute track is also available on Labajo's official YouTube page.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

On Instagram, Labajo said it is the first single of his upcoming album.

"My first single for my upcoming album is finally out now in the world. It’s been a long time coming and I’m so happy I’m finally able to share it with you all," the singer captioned his post.

The "Buwan" hitmaker released "Kunwari" last year weeks after his split with model and beauty queen Maureen Wroblewitz was announced to the public.



Early this year, Labajo also starred in the musical film "Ako si Ninoy."

Related video: