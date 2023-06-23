Watch more News on iWantTFC

With an all-Filipino cast, the musical "Here Lies Love" made a historic debut on Broadway on June 17.

"Here Lies Love" opened its first preview night at the Broadway Theater to a sold out show.

The disco musical was created by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim. It chronicles the rise and fall of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos and her husband, the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The musical also follows the story of former senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr and how his assassination sparked the EDSA People Power Revolution in 1986.

"It's a good start," said Jose Llana, who plays Marcos Sr. "We're gonna have a great run. It's gonna be fantastic. The audience was fantastic."

"Here Lies Love" has 23 all-Filipino cast members, including Arielle Jacobs as Imelda Marcos, Conrad Ricamora as Ninoy Aquino, and Lea Salonga who will play Aquino's mother, Aurora, in a limited run from July 11 to Aug. 13.

There are also 11 Filipino non-cast members and 16 producers who are all of Filipino descent. They include Jose Antonio Vargas, Clint Ramos, Lea Salonga, and Jokoy.

"I've never been so proud to be a Filipino," said New York celebrity chef Jordan Andino. "Seeing Filipinos literally in the spotlight just made me so happy."

Some David Byrne fans flew all the way from the West Coast just to see one of the most anticipated musicals to hit Broadway.

For theatergoer Angela McConnell, "Here Lies Love" is not only entertaining but is also educational.

"It really inspired me to learn more about the country and the [Marcos] family and this complicated legacy," she said.

The official opening night of "Here Lies Love" is set on July 20.