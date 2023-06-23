Details on iKON's concert announced

MANILA -- Additional details for the Manila concert of South Korean boy group iKON were released Friday.

Pulp Live World announced that the concert, which is part of the group's "Take Off" tour, will be held at the Araneta Coliseum on August 5 at 6 p.m..

Tickets for the show are priced from P3,500 (Upper Box B) to P15,000 (Royalty A,B) and will be sold starting July 16 at 12 noon via Ticketnet outlets and website.

In May, iKON returned with their third full-length album “Take Off,” their first release since leaving home label YG Entertainment and signing with current management 143 Entertainment.

Launched by YG Entertainment in September 2015, iKON is known for singles such as "Rhythm Ta," "Love Scenario," and "Killing Me."

