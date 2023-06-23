Photo from Raoul Esperas

MANILA – Pinoy viewers of the hit Korean drama series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” should start rejoicing as lead actress Park Eun-bin has arrived in the country for a scheduled fan meeting.

On Friday, Eun-bin arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) ahead of her Manila fan meet on June 24 in Quezon City.

Last May, concert promoter Wilbros Live announced that the Korean star will be having her fan meet as the ambassador for therapy oil brand Aromagicare at the New Frontier Theater.

Park first visited Manila to meet her Pinoy fans last October.

Park is known for her lead roles in dramas such as "Do You Like Brahms?" (2020) and "The King's Affection" (2021). She rose to further prominence last year for starring in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," which follows an intelligent lawyer with visible autistic traits.

The 16-episode series, among Netflix's most-watched non-English shows in recent months, has also triggered a debate on autism in South Korea.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC