What fans should look forward to in 'Money Heist: Korea'

MANILA -- There’s only one day left before the much-anticipated Korean version of the hit series “Money Heist” streams on Netflix globally.

In this new adaptation, North and South Korea are on the brink of unification, and are working together in establishing the Unified Korea Mint, printing one common currency as the groundwork to build a stable joint economy.

But despite people’s expectations, “only the rich got richer.”

To decry the severe inequality, a group of thieves unite under the leadership of a mastermind known as the Professor to plan an unprecedented heist of stealing money yet to exist.

In a virtual press conference on Wednesday, director Kim Hong-sun shared what piqued his interest after seeing the original version of the series that made him decide to do a Korean remake of “Money Heist.”

“I saw the original for the first time in 2018 and I thought that there were so many characters in the show. But what’s amazing is that all of them have their own personalities and charms and they were just so fun to watch,” he said.

“I knew the characters would be very intriguing whenever and wherever they would be placed. So I thought if we translate the background and characters into something Korean, I thought we could give birth to something novel. That’s how we started,” Kim added.

The director said he was really concerned about how the Korean version should feel realistic and that’s where he put most of his efforts in.

“As I thought deeply about it, I thought maybe the inter-Korean relationship can be put into a near future kind of time setting. If you place it that way, then it can be accepted by many audience. That was how I felt,” he said.

“This is going to be streamed around the world so I was thinking that the story of the two Koreas can be told to the global audience once again because that will spark curiosity of the global fans.”

Hence, a fictitious city called the Joint Economic Area was created for the show.

“The North and South Korean situation is something that I wanted to depict in the show. If this happens in the future... what will happen? I actually wanted to infuse that kind of sense of hope into the show as well.”

When asked what specific elements of the new version should fans look forward to, series writer Ryu Yong-Jae said it is definitely the inter-Korean relationship.

“Even within the gang, North and South Koreans sometimes have dynamic chemistry among themselves because of the long history of the divided nation. So there is another layer that is always on top of the overall situation and that is adding tensions. I would say that there is another angle or lens that was put onto the show and that would be quite fun to look out for,” explained Ryu.

Here’s the cast of “Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area.” The Korean version premieres on Netflix June 24. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/d0blo4JHKg — Shie Reyes (@shiereyes) June 22, 2022

The series stars Yoo Ji-tae (Professor), Kim Yunjin (Seon Woojin), Park Hae-soo (Berlin), Jun Jong-seo (Tokyo), Lee Won-jong (Moscow), Park Myung-hoon (Cho Youngmin), Kim Sung-o (Cha Moohyuk), Kim Ji-hun (Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Lee Joobeen (Yun Misun), Lee Hyun-woo (Rio), Kim Ji-hoon (Helsinki), and Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo).

Considering how massive the original version was, the cast was asked if they were initially hesitant to accept this project because of intense pressure.

Kim, who plays the negotiator Seon Woojin, said this was actually true in her case. “The original series is so popular so I was unsure of whether we should actually remake it at the start. I felt a lot of pressure,” she said.

Nonetheless, Ryu’s script won her over. She said she’s proud how they were “able to create something but compressing all the good essence of the original.”

Yoo, for his part, banked on the fact that Korean content right is now loved by so many people around the world, thanks to the clever ideas and smart approaches of various Korean content creators.

“That was done of course on this show as well. Our own charms and our own sense of humor are all infused in this show,” he said.

Aside from the Spanish version being a smash hit globally, “Money Heist: Korea” also comes on the heels of the success of “Squid Games.” On whether they are confident they could match or even surpass that feat, director Kim said, “because of ‘Squid Game,’ I think we are here.”

“Many Korean contents are travelling globally and they are making great achievements worldwide. So, thanks to their success, the followers would have an easier path forward. So I got great help from ‘Squid Game’ and I enjoyed the show too. I hope the viewers would find ‘Money Heist: Korea’ to be neck and neck with ‘Squid Game.’”

“Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 1” will premiere worldwide on Netflix on June 24.