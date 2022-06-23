WATCH: Viva Hot Babes reunite, groove to ‘Sayaw Kikay’

MANILA — Nearly two decades after the original Viva Hot Babes were introduced, a number of its members finally got to reunite for dinner — and a quick performance — as seen in their social media posts on Thursday.

The reunion gathered members form different years: Maui Taylor, Katya Santos, Andre del Rosario, and Sheree from the original lineup; Jaycee Parker and Jennifer Lee from the second iteration; and Zara Lopez from the third batch.

“Pag hindi masyadong pinaplano, 'yun pa ang natutuloy! Yes!” del Rosario wrote on Instagram, sharing a group photo.

“Our long overdue reunion finally happened! Wonderful to see all of you, looking the same! All still sexy and beautiful! Keep it up ladies!” she added.

The get-together was also an advanced birthday celebration for Taylor, who is turning a year older on June 28.

A video from Viva Artists Agency, meanwhile, showed the former “hot babes” grooving to their hit novelty song “Sayaw Kikay.”

“Walang kupas, sayaw kikay forever!” the group said.