MANILA -- Apart from the attendant glitz and glamor, music will play an essential part at the inaugural of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on June 30.

Although this time, according to ABS-CBN News sources, the event will be austere in keeping with the times.

Among the guest performers eyed for the inauguration at the National Museum are Cris Villonco and Toni Gonzaga.

Villonco has yet to be officially informed of details of her production number. Of her participation in the momentous event, the singer told ABSCBN News, “I am only wishing for the best and the common good of our country.“

The Philippines Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) has also been tapped for the event, according to Nick Lizaso, head of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts. The PPO will also perform at the June 30 reception dinner at Malacanan and will accompany pianist Cecille Licad.

Meanwhile, Robert Seña and wife Isay Alvarez expressed elation at their participation at the Palace dinner reception.

"We’re happy to be part of the inaugural ball, exciting naman talaga ang makapag-perform sa Malacanan,“ said the couple who is set to perform a Pinoy vintage music medley with the AMP Band of veteran musician Mel Villena. “I will be wearing a Cary Santiago creation," quipped Alvarez. “Si Robert, galing sa baul ang isusuot!”

Gonzaga has also been asked to sing the National Anthem at the National Museum inaugural, according to insiders. She was also requested to sing another song at the Palace evening reception, according to sources.

ABS-CBN News did not obtain immediate confirmation from the actress-singer’s acceptance of the request. Her husband, director Paul Soriano, told ABS-CBN News that he is also in no position to preempt the announcement of inauguration details which should come from the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

A free concert for the public on June 30 in another venue is still being worked out.