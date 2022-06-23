Watch more News on iWantTFC

In the third season of the Netflix hit series 'The Umbrella Academy,' the Hargreeves family of superheroes faces their most formidable opponents.

The Sparrow Academy consists of new superheroes who replaced the original team in their home when they time-traveled to save the world in season two. The show has continued to offer exciting action scenes, drama, and an off-beat sense of humor that thrill its fans and keep the actors on their toes while learning new skills for their characters.

"I never thought I'd be dancing," Tom Hopper, who plays Luther, shared. "So I can definitely dance better than I used to be able to. It's a bit like fight scenes, but the thing is with dancing, you got music to do it too. So the music carries away if you get it wrong, whereas in a fight scene, you can slow it down if you need to. So dancing is a whole other challenge for me."

Aidan Gallagher and Elliot Page in 'The Umbrella Academy.' Courtesy: Netflix "The Umbrella Academy"

As for Aidan Gallagher who plays Five, he said "I started as a fan of the comic, so I try and do justice to that. And it's also helpful to watch my performance each year and be very critical of myself and like, 'I can do that much better. Give me another shot at it.'’ And hopefully it's getting better over time."

Justin H. Min as Ben in 'The Umbrella Academy.' Courtesy: Netflix "The Umbrella Academy"

Meanwhile, for Justin H. Min, it's an exciting time to be an Asian American actor. Min plays the Umbrella sibling Ben, a ghost in most of the first season who encounters a significant character change this time around. Min was also in the critically acclaimed film, 'After Yang.'

"I feel like in the past few years, there's been such a growth of Asian American stories, both from directors and writers and producers. So I'm excited to be at a time where we're telling stories from our perspective, and as an artist, all you want to do is be authentic, and so when I can do that with the characters I play, it's great," he noted.

The characters of Ritu Arya and David Castañeda first met in season 2. Courtesy: Netflix "The Umbrella Academy"

David Castañeda plays the hot-headed, knife-wielding superhero Diego who has an epic romance with Lila played by Ritu Arya.

"It's nice to have a little bit of brown-skinned people in there having a little love story, you know, and to be able to showcase that we can be sexy too," Castañeda said.

Based on the comic book series written by My Chemical Romance lead vocalist Gerard Way, the show has garnered a steady international following through its three seasons. Its lead cast also includes Elliot Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Robert Sheehan.

Season three of 'The Umbrella Academy' is now streaming on Netflix.