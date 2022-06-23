Thai actor Up Poompat tests positive for COVID-19

Photo from Up Poompat's Instagram account.

Thai actor Up Poompat on Thursday confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In an announcement by JustUp Official, Poompat was labeled as a green level patient and will undergo home isolation.

Thai BL series "Lovely Writer" actor @uppoompat confirms that he tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, Poompat assured the public that he's safe and has no severe symptoms. | @ABSCBN_Showbiz @ABSCBNNews — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) June 23, 2022

"Don't worry everyone The symptoms are not severe at all. Chilling. A little fever. Lightly itchy throat," he said in Thai.

The Thai actor also reminded the public to stay safe.

"May everyone stay healthy. Then come back to meet again, more brilliant than before," he said.

Poompat is the lead star of the 2021 Thai series “Lovely Writer,” which challenged various tropes and stereotypes in the boys’ love genre with its meta approach.