MANILA — “Ngayon Kaya,” the long-awaited film of Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino, became Wednesday the first local movie to be released commercially in cinemas under the new normal.

The romance title directed by Prime Cruz (“Isa Pa With Feelings”) held its premiere night at SM Megamall on Tuesday, and then rolled out in cinemas nationwide on June 22.

Among those in attendance at the premiere screening were family and showbiz colleagues of the lead stars, as well as Cruz and the film’s writer Jen Chuaunsu.

As “Ngayon Kaya” was released in some 100 cinemas across the country, Gutierrez and Avelino joined several of their fans at block screenings, thanking them for supporting the film’s physical rollout.

The theatrical run of “Ngayon Kaya” — two years after its original release schedule of April 2020 — coincidentally comes amid speculation surrounding Gutierrez and Avelino’s real-life relationship.

The two, who went on to co-star in the since-concluded ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You,” have becoming increasingly open about their rumored romance, by sharing snaps of each other on social media with sweet captions.

“Ngayon Kaya” is also an apt title for the long-time friends, who share the same talent manager and had once gone out on a date, before their respective relationships which later on ended.