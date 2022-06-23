

MANILA – Fans of the boys’ love (BL) genre have something to look forward to as production company Black Sheep teased a new BL series.

On Wednesday, Black Sheep uploaded on their social media accounts a teaser of a new BL story.

“Hello! There’s a new BL story in town and it’s going to be yours! Are you ready to find your spark?” the caption stated.

The 18-second clip has the same vibes of the previous hit BL series “Hello Stranger” starring JC Alcantara and Tony Labrusca.

“A new stranger can't wait to say hello to you. It's a date!” the teaser hinted.

In 2020, Black Sheep, in partnership with ABS-CBN, released “Hello Stranger” which reached numerous milestones in digital platforms.

“Hello, Stranger,” directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Patrick Valencia, came amid a wave of BL productions in the Philippines, spurred by the local popularity of Thailand’s “2gether.”

Due to its popularity, a movie sequel of the series was made, set at a scenic resort, where a writing camp for Xavier (Labrusca) and Mico’s (Alcantara) literature class is being held.

“Hello, Stranger: The Movie” was directed by Dwein Baltazer, who helmed the acclaimed “Oda sa Wala” in 2018, and another Labrusca starrer “I Am U” in 2020. Vargas, who directed the series, returned as a producer.

