LOOK: Janella Salvador takes son to El Nido

Janella Salvador seems to be enjoying some quality time with his son Jude Trevor in El Nido, Palawan.

In her most recent Instagram post, the Kapamilya actress can be seen aboard a yacht with her one-year-old son and some of her friends.

Two weeks ago, Salvador also took his son to Boracay to soak in the sun and enjoy the beach.

Salvador made headlines recently amid rumors of her breakup with Markus Paterson.

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN's entertainment website Push, the actress said she is aware of the public's speculations about their relationship.

"Pero siguro I'm asking people to give us more time, i-respect kung anuman 'yung nangyayari," she said at that time.

But Salvador was quick to add that she and Paterson, the father of her son Jude, are "okay."

"We're okay, we're totally okay," she stressed.

Pressed to share her thoughts about the rumors surrounding her relationship with Paterson, Salvador replied: "Well, siguro hindi na maiiwasan na people will talk. Pero ayon nga, I hope people will respect our privacy as of now. And, eventually naman... Respect our privacy lang muna. But we're okay."

In a recent interview with Cinema News, Paterson said his relationship with Salvador is "very good," but did not set the record straight if they are still together.

Currently, Salvador is gearing up to play Valentina in the much-awaited “Darna” series.