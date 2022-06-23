LOOK: Heaven Peralejo reintroduces self with new look



MANILA – Actress Heaven Peralejo took to Instagram to share to her fans her new look, as she now sports shorter hair, which garnered praises from the public.

“Allow me to reintroduce myself,” she said in her caption briefly.

Fans and friends of the actress could not help but gush over her new look, saying it fit her.

“Nice hair. You look prettier,” a commenter said.

“New look on fire,” another netizen commented.

Last March, Peralejo hit another milestone on social media as she reached 3 million followers on Instagram.

In December last year, Peralejo announced that she finally finished her business management degree from Southville International School affiliated with Foreign Universities or SISFU.

“Ang pag-aartista pwedeng mawala anytime. Pero kung nakatapos ka pwede mong magamit ito to change career,” she quoted her mom as telling her.

Peralejo was part of the ABS-CBN series “Bagong Umaga.”

