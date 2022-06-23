Klarisse de Guzman releases 'Thank You' music video

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The music video for Klarisse de Guzman's latest single "Thank You" has been released on ABS-CBN Star Music's official YouTube channel.

"Thank You" is composed by Ronald Adamat and arranged by Homer Flores, while the video is directed by Niq Ablao.

This is de Guzman's first new music in a year. Her previous single "Ulan ng Kahapon" was released by Star Music in May last year.

De Guzman is the grand winner of the season 3 of "Your Face Sounds Familiar," which aired its finale last year.

She was also a runner-up on the first season of "Voice of the Philippines.

