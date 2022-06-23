Photos from Gelli de Belen's Instagram account

Celebrity couple Gelli de Belen and Ariel Rivera were beaming with pride as their youngest son, Julio, graduated from college in Canada.

De Belen shared a TikTok video on her Instagram account to give netizens a glimpse of Julio’s graduation ceremony at York University.

“Congratulations Julio!!! We are so proud of you. My son Julio just graduated. We documented his grad with lots of photos of him, videos of him, a few photos of us while waiting, but we forgot to take a family photo. So we just took one at home in our pajamas when we finally remembered,” she said in the caption.

Also present at the ceremony was Rivera, who sat beside his wife.

De Belen flew to Canada last May to attend the graduation of Julio. Since then, she has been sharing some snaps of her bonding moment with his two sons.

Aside from Julio, De Belen and Rivera have another child, Joaquin.

