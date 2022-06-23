BTS continues to make history after taking a break

BTS

K-pop powerhouse BTS continued to rewrite music history even after taking a break as a group to focus on solo projects.

This time, RM, Jin, Suga J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook challenged the West’s reign over the music industry with their anthology album "Proof."

The retrospective compilation album of the septet's best work throughout their 9-year career (plus 3 new songs), debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated June 25) -- the group's sixth chart-topper.

BTS first reached the top of the coveted ranking in 2018 with "Love Yourself: Tear," marking the very first time a South Korean act accomplished the groundbreaking feat.

BTS continued the historic streak some four years later with "Proof." Mostly in Korean, it is only the 15th non-English language album to land on top of the all-encompassing list. And of these 15 albums, nearly half (or the six to be exact) were released BTS.

According to Luminate, "Proof" earned 314,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. (in the week ending June 16), with the majority of the figure driven by CD album sales.

BTS tallied some 259,000 actual CD sales, marking the largest week for an album on CD in the U.S. for 2022.

Overall, the massive sum garnered the South Koreans the biggest sales week for an album this year for any group. The only larger turnout was Harry Style's " Harry’s House," which garnered 521,000 units ( with 330,000 album sales).

DIGITAL SONG SALES CHART

The career retrospective release features three CDs and 48 tracks. Among the brand new cuts are "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," the album's lead single.

It debuted atop the sales-only list after churning out the biggest sales week for a song by a group in 2022.

The septet's other two other new releases, "Run BTS" and "For Youth," meanwhile, debuted at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

On the other hand, "Born Singer," BTS' take of J Cole's "Born Singer," which they first unofficially released in 2013, landed at No. 7.

With the exception of the US, "Yet To Come," the song which best embodies the anthology album's reflection of the group's past and present, rocketed to the top of the chart of nearly 200 territories.

The alternative hip-hop song emerged at No. 1 on the all-encompassing Billboard Global Exclusive U.S. chart, while it debuted at No. 13 on Billboard’s Hot 100 main singles chart.

WORLD DIGITAL SONG SALES CHART

For a third time in music history, BTS pulled a complete takeover of Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook swept the top 15 spots on the sales-only list with an impressive all-kill for the tracking period ending on June 25.

Previously, the seven-piece clinched a similar feat on Sept. 8, 2018, and March 7, 2020.

The three new songs from "Proof" conquered the top of the chart, with the title track "Yet to Come" at No. 1 and B-sides “Run BTS” and “For Youth” at No. 2 and No. 3.

BTS’ remake of “Born Singer,” on the other hand, entered the chart at No. 4.

With the exception of their 2013 title track “N.O," which had never entered the World Digital Song Sales chart, the remaining tracks were re-entries.

This week’s World Digital Song Sales chart is as follows:

1. BTS – “Yet to Come”

2. BTS – “Run BTS”

3. BTS – “For Youth”

4. BTS – “Born Singer”

5. BTS – “No More Dream”

6. BTS – “Run”

7. BTS – “N.O”

8. BTS – “I NEED U”

9. BTS – “Spring Day”

10. BTS – “Cypher Pt.3: Killer” (featuring Supreme Boi)

11. BTS – “Danger”

12. BTS – “Blood Sweat & Tears”

13. BTS – “Boy In Luv”

14. BTS – “Euphoria” (solo by Jungkook)

15. BTS – “Filter” (solo by Jimin)

BTS GOES ON

On BTS' 9th anniversary celebration, their most successful year yet, the band gripped fans after they announced they will be taking a break as a group to focus on solo projects.

In less than a decade, BTS became a torchbearer for breaking the stubborn Asian glass ceiling in the West-- and that responsibility has seemingly taken a toll on the members who confessed the world of K-pop failed to afford them growth.

"The problem with K-pop and the whole idol system, is they don’t give you time to mature, you have to keep making and producing music," BTS leader Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, explained.

"I kept feeling I was trapped inside myself."

Hitting a pause at a time when BTS has become arguably the biggest act to step into the music scene, may seem unprecedented, and perhaps almost ungrateful. But RM clarified that the break is necessary so he, along with the other members, can continue to make impactful music, the kind that undoubtedly drew a majority of their fans to them.

"I've changed as a human over the past ten years so I need to think and have some time alone. And then those thoughts can mature into something uniquely mine," he reasoned.

The rapper continued: "There was something I wanted to do in this world, right now we are at our best I feel like I should be contributing something to the world but I don’t know what that is, There is just no time for me to think."

According to RM, he lost sight of their identity as a group after the release of their record-breaking English singles "Butter" and "Permission to Dance."

"I started music and became BTS because I had a message for the world," Joon said. "I didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore."

“Whenever I write lyrics and songs it is really important what kind of story and message I give out. But it was like this was gone now. I don’t know what kind of story I should tell now," he added.

Albeit indefinite, BTS promised they would return someday.

"J-Hope told me this before we should focus on our solo work this time and later when we gather as a group the synergy will be like no other," V recalled.

This is not the first hiatus the members took on, and each time, they have come back bigger and better.

And although this break may be the most uncertain, the pandemic years have proven BTS' knack for adapting and conquering adverse challenges that have come their way.

With their intent clear, the break signals that the best of BTS is indeed likely, still yet to come.