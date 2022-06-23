Billie Eilish coming to Manila for concert in August

MANILA – American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is finally coming to the Philippines for a concert for the first time.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines made the announcement in its social media platforms on Thursday.

The 20-year-old multiple Grammy winner will bring her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” to Manila at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 13.

Tickets to her concert will go on sale on June 24 for fan club presale, on June 25 for Live Nation Philippines presale, and on June 27 for the general public.

Ticket prices range from P3,081 to P14,936.

Eilish was supposed to come to the Philippines in September 2020 for the Manila leg of her “Where Do We Go? World Tour.” However, she postponed the rest of her world tour that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eilish is best known for her album "when we all fall asleep, where do we go?" that earned her the Grammys grand slam. She is the first person to achieve that feat since Christopher Cross in 1981.