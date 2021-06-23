Who shot Superman? 'The Suicide Squad' trailer has answers

Who shot Superman?

In the newest trailer for The Suicide Squad, we learn the backstory of supervillain Bloodsport and how he ended up in prison for, get this, shooting Superman with a kryptonite bullet and putting him in the ICU. Why didn't Lex Luthor think of that sooner?

Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba, joins the titular Suicide Squad after being recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). He joins Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Peacemaker (John Cena), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), and other members of the Squad as they take on Starro the Conqueror, an intelligent alien lifeform resembling a giant starfish.

Suicide Squad director James Gunn wrote the screenplay, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Charles Roven and Peter Safran, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda and Richard Suckle executive producing.

Watch the film in Philippine cinemas this 2021.