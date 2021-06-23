What happened after Christian Bables ordered 'Popstar Meal' from Jollibee

MANILA – Christian Bables admitted he felt extremely embarrassed after he insisted on ordering “The Popstar Meal” from a fast food chain.

The Popstar Meal, which does not exist in real life, has recently gone viral on social media after a fan shared his take on what a Sarah Geronimo-inspired meal would look like, modeled after the ongoing BTS Meal promo of McDonald’s.

As seen in the poster made by Twitter user @RvinXXXtian, included in the meal are Coke Sarah, Ikot-Ikot Twister Fries, and Tala Nuggets.

The drink’s name is a play on “Coach Sarah,” the pop superstar’s role in the “The Voice of the Philippines,” while the two dishes are named after her hits.

The nuggets are supposed to be star-shaped, after “Tala”; while the fries are looping in shape, after “Ikot-Ikot.” (In reality, McDonald’s, not Jollibee, offers Twister Fries. Jollibee has the seasonal Crisscut Fries.)

Nag drive thru ako for the pop star meal, shet hindi pala to totoo. Napapala ng hindi nagbabasa 😂 Hi ate sa Jollibee drive thru, sa lutong ng tawa mo kanina nung ineexplain ko yung meal na merong coke sarah, busog na ako. Happy to have made your night ❤️😂 pic.twitter.com/7nnjmhE73Q — Christian Bables (@chrisbables06) June 22, 2021

Recalling his humiliating experience, Bables wrote on Twitter: “Nag drive thru ako for the pop star meal, s**t hindi pala to totoo. Napapala ng hindi nagbabasa.”

Bables said he was mortified when he realized that there is no such meal.

“Nag init yung tenga ko sa hiya, hahaha yung parang nagmakaawa pa akong pag bilhan nila ako ng star na nuggets tsaka ng coke sarah na realize kong muka na akong timang nung nagkulay violet na si ate kakatawa. Mukang mapapanaginipan ko siya ng mga two weeks,” he said.

Nonetheless, Bables said he’s happy to have made the staff of the fast food chain happy.

“Hi ate sa Jollibee drive thru, sa lutong ng tawa mo kanina nung ine-explain ko yung meal na merong coke Sarah, busog na ako. Happy to have made your night,” he said.