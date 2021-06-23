Ronnie Liang forever grateful for Sarah Geronimo's kindness, generosity

MANILA – Ronnie Liang considers it an honor to be able to work with pop superstar Sarah Geronimo.

In a statement, Liang shared how elated he is now that the music video of their collaboration “Liwanag” has finally been released.

“Finally ay lumabas na ang music video namin ni Sarah G. Working with Sarah — such an honor. I’ll be forever grateful to her, for her kindness and generosity,” he said.

Talking about his November 2019 concert where Geronimo was his special guest, Liang said: “I can still remember those moments with her sa concert, sa iisang stage. Imagine sobrang busy n’ya pero she made time for me. Marami s’yang pinasaya sa concert ko. Lalong-lalo na ako.”

Some clips in the just-released music video were actually from the said concert, where Liang and Geronimo did a duet of “Liwanag.”

“Matagal ko nang nakakasama si Sarah sa mga concert n’ya and out of town shows. Ako kasi ang special guest n’ya lagi and sa mga panahon na ‘yun, very supportive s’ya sa akin. She would introduce me sa stage with pride. Talagang I felt her kindness,” he said.

Watch the full music video of “Liwanag” below.