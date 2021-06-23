LOOK: 'The House Arrest of Us' stars reunite

MANILA -- The stars of the hit online series "The House Arrest of Us" were reunited on Tuesday as they threw a surprise baby shower for actress-vlogger Riva Quenery and celebrated in advance the birthday of Ruffa Gutierrez.

Photos and clips from the special event were uploaded on social media by Gutierrez and Arlene Muhlach.

"Hindi ako ang preggy, si @riva dear po. Hindi rin ako ang may (advance) birthday, si @iloveruffag dear po," Muhlach wrote as caption to the snaps from the party.

Also present were lead stars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, as well as Yubs Azarcon, Dennis Padilla and Gardo Versoza.

"Where summer never ends… my birthday, @riva's baby shower & THE HOUSE ARREST OF US Reunion," Gutierrez wrote.

Quenery and her partner Vern Ong are expecting a baby girl.

