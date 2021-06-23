‘It can be done’: Jodi Sta. Maria pens inspiring message to mark her college graduation

Photos from Jodi Sta. Maria's Instagram account



MANILA -- As she officially graduated from college, veteran actress Jodi Sta. Maria left this piece of advice to her social media followers -- no one is too old to reach the stars.

In an Instagram post, Sta. Maria wrote a heartfelt message to celebrate her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the Southville International School and Colleges, remembering how long it took her to finish schooling.

“Success comes to those who want it. And sometimes you have to ask yourself, ‘How much do I want this?’ I dreamt of finishing my schooling ever since I entered show business and today, after more than a decade, marks the fulfillment of that dream,” she said in the caption.

“After 4 long years, I am here graduating from college,” she added.

The actress, who will be starring in an upcoming series “The Broken Marriage Vow,” shared how God guided her during her college journey.

“In school, whenever I faced a seemingly insurmountable task, I’d always push myself and say ‘it can be done,’” Sta. Maria continued.

“I knew that God was with me all throughout my college life and I kept holding on to His promise that I can do all things through Him who gave me strength and supplied me with more than I needed according to His glorious riches in Christ Jesus. God is always faithful to his word.”

Posting a photo of her wearing a toga, the actress went on to thank her teachers, family, and friends for allowing her to finish her studies.

“I share this milestone with everyone who has supported me through the years – my teachers, my family, my management team, my friends. Thank you for letting me reach my stars. To God be all the glory, honor and praise,” Jodi added.

Sta. Maria, 39, then reminded the public that achieving a dream such as graduating from college does not come with a certain age.

“Remember, it is never too late, and you are never too old to reach your stars.”

Earlier in June, like any student graduating from college, Sta. Maria was “grilled” for her thesis defense. She also shared on her social media pages that she passed her final defense that afternoon.

Sta. Maria has been chronicling over the years milestones in her studies, including being a consistent dean’s lister. She has said she wants to specialize in oncology, once she finishes her college degree.

In the past four years, the actress has been juggling her education with major roles on the small and big screens.

