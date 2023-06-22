MANILA -- Three of the members of the "It's Showtime" family are looking forward to their new home as the show transfers from TV5 to GMA Network's GTV next month.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News on Thursday, Ogie Alcasid and Vhong Navarro said they are thankful that another network has given them a new home.

"Siyempre masaya dahil meron ulit nagpatuloy sa amin sa bagong tahanan para ipagpatuloy natin kung ano 'yung nasimulan natin 13 years ago," said Navarro, one of the original hosts of "It's Showtime."

Alcasid, a "hurado" or judge on the noontime show, for his part said: "Ang bottomline diyan, ang madlang people ang dapat nating pasayahin lagi. So 'yung mga panahon na nag-aalinlangan tayo, di natin alam kung saan tayo pupunta, nakakatuwa na meron na kaming bagong bahay."

According to Navarro and Alcasid, it was only Monday this week when they learned about their show's move to GTV. ABS-CBN released an official statement a day later.

Navarro admitted that he initially felt nervous before being informed about the transfer. But he was quick to add: "Siyempre noong mineeting kami at sinabi sa amin na, 'May bago kayong tahanan,' nanumbalik 'yung saya."

The two celebrities added that they fully understand the decisions that were made, and are looking forward to navigating through change.

They also expressed gratitude to TV5 for giving "It's Showtime" a home.

"Nagpapasalamat kami sa TV5, sa Kapatid, kasi sila 'yung unang nagpatuloy sa amin sa kanilang tahanan," Navarro said. "Talagang ibinigay din namin 'yung best namin para ma-entertain at mapasaya ang mga madlang people."

"Sa lahat ng mga bossing ng TV5, sa mga panahon na wala kaming tahanan, kayo po ang kumumkop sa amin," added Alcasid. "Kaya maraming, maraming salamat sa pagkakataon."

"It's Showtime" debuted on TV5 in July last year, and will air on TV5 until the end of the month. The show can also be watched on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Kapamilya Online Live.

'BETTER FOR THE INDUSTRY'

Karylle, another long-time host on "It's Showtime," also shared her thoughts about the noontime program's move to another network.

She believes that the decision, while "mindblowing" for her, will be better for everyone in the industry.

"Siguro [I'm] mindblown that this is happening," she admitted. "But it's also a big dream of mine na para lumawak ang isipan ng mga tao na the more chance for people to watch a certain show or a certain program. And maybe it will be better for the entire industry as a whole."

"I'm so happy to see that this is how life is moving because it just means more work for the industry," she added.

Soon, audiences can expect three shows in one noontime slot -- "It's Showtime" on GTV, "Eat Bulaga" with its new set of hosts on GMA-7, and the planned show of the TVJ trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon on TV5.

When asked to give a message to her fellow hosts from other shows, Karylle said: "Thank you for making sure that everyone is happy, for doing the best you can."

"Eventually, di ba, who knows what will happen? But here we are, trying to make people happy kung saan mang sulok kami galing sa mundo," she added.

ON TVJ

Meanwhile, Alcasid and Navarro reacted to comparisons between "It's Showtime" and the TVJ trio, who will be taking over their noontime slot on TV5.

"Una sa lahat, walang makakatumbas sa TVJ. Idol 'yan eh. Isa sila sa mga nagsimula ng noontime show at sila ang pinakamatagal. Kumbaga, wala diyang papalit, susunod na lang," Navarro said.

"Pero ang 'Showtime' kasi meron din kaming ibang style. Kung ang TVJ may style, meron ding style ang 'Showtime.'"

"Kumbaga sa pagkain, iba 'yung adobo at iba rin 'yung ibang putahe. Magkaiba eh. Mahirap ikumpara," explained Alcasid. "At sang-ayon din ako kay pareng Vhong na OGs talaga natin ang TVJ. Sinasaluduhan natin 'yan, hinahangaan natin."

