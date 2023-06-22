MANILA -- APO Hiking Society's Boboy Garrovillo and Jim Paredes performed for the "madlang people" as they opened "It's Showtime" on Thursday.

Garrovillo and Paredes made the live audience dance with the performance of their hit, "Blue Jeans."

The OPM veterans graced the ABS-CBN noontime show to promote their concert celebrating the 50th year of APO Hiking Society after Danny Javier passed away in 2022.

"The Apo Hiking Society: 50 Years The Concert" will be held on July 15 and 16 at Hyundai Hall, The Arete at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City. Tickets are available via Ticket2Me.

APO Hiking Society is behind the classic OPM hits “Batang-bata Ka Pa,” “Kabilugan ng Buwan,” “Di Na Natuto,” “Awit ng Barkada,” “When I Met You,” and “Pumapatak Na Naman ang Ulan.”

The legendary trio announced their retirement in 2010.

