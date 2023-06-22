(Left to right) Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon. Jeff Fernando

MANILA -- During the controversial and trending media conference of the "dabarkads" headed by veterans Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon, the trio revealed that they are open to making a new movie as their comeback project.

"Isa 'yan sa napag-usapan, 'yung gumawa kaming tatlo muli ng pelikula," Tito revealed to the entertainment media.

The planned movie comeback will be on top of their daily noontime show on TV5 and other TV programs whose concepts and castings are still in planning stage.

Vic and Joey said they fought for their show staff and co-hosts (Allan K, Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Paolo Ballesteros, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, and Carren Eistrup) to be with them in their network transfer.

Joey pointed out that his younger co-hosts shine in their field, saying that hosting a live daily noontime show is not an easy task.

"Hindi nila alam ito pero matagal na naming napapansin [na] may sarili silang mga diskarte sa hosting, na di biro dahil live kami araw-araw” Joey said.

Vic, for his part, commended his younger co-hosts for the way they ask questions in their former segment, "Bawal Judgemental."

"Napakahirap ng portion namin na 'yan. Lahat ng topic, mapa-sensitibo at kung ano pa man, tinatalakay namin dyan. Ang galing nila magtanong. Hindi 'yan feed ng writers namin, sila lang talaga 'yun” he added.

The TVJ trio also added that with their 44 years in hosting a noontime show, they are gearing up for their 50th year in 2029.

“Eto ang tunay na ginto!" Joey said of their upcoming golden year in a recent Instagram post. The trio recently renewed their contract as brand ambassadors of the for PureGold chain of supermarkets.

Citing their years of experience in the industry, Vic highlighted the importance of "pakikisama" in showbiz.