KZ Tandingan says no plans to have a baby yet

MANILA — OPM singer KZ Tandingan said Thursday that she and TJ Monterde have no plans to have a baby yet as they are still enjoying their time together as a couple.

"We are hoping to still enjoy our time ng together, kami lang because as you all know, we got married at the height of the pandemic and we never got a honeymoon na talagang kumbaga, aalis kami ng bansa and only focus is honeymoon," Tandingan told reporters in a chance interview.

"Lahat ng mga alis is because nag-extend kami because of work, 'yun muna. May mga pamangkin kami eh 'yun na lang muna. Those things make me appreciate him more and hindi ko alam na possible pala na to love a person more after 10 years since nagde-date kami," she added.

Tandingan said she has learned many things about Monterde since their marriage.

"As time goes by you'll learn na love is not just about one things kumbaga may mga kilig but after we got married we realized that when you commit to a person, it takes a lot of hard work, you discover more sa taong 'to, you appreciate the things that he does for you, ang dami mong nadi-discover na this is something na love is the only explanation kung bakit ginagawa ng taong 'to for me," she said.

"One thing that works for us is to be mindful of each other, before you make a decision, lagay mo 'yung sarili mo roon sa shoes ng isa."

Tandingan and Monterde got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot a year later at The Farm at San Benito, Batangas.

