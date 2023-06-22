Photo from KZ Tandingan's Instagram account.​

OPM singer KZ Tandingan dedicated her new song "Dito Ka Lang" to her husband TJ Monterde.

Tandingan said she will not take Monteverde's love for granted.

"The song is about feeling like you don't deserve the kind of love that you're getting ... it's a song that I wrote for my husband kasi everytime that we post something people would always comment, 'sana all, prayer reveal, swerte mo naman, ano ginawa mo, paano nakuha 'yang asawa mo' and to be honest, I don't know the answer to the question," Tandingan told reporters in a chance interview.

"It's also something that I wonder about myself. I don't know what I did to deserve that kind of love but whatever reason that is hindi ko ite-take for granted 'yung chance na 'to to experience that kind of love," she added.

Tandingan shared that she completed the song during the time when they were far away from each other.

"The song completed itself kasi parang ang dami naming pinagdaanan, I wouldn't be able to write a song like this," she said.

With the success of her previous album "Soul Supremacy," Tandingan is looking forward to the new flavor she is offering with her upcoming album.

"It's been a long time coming but I'm very excited na I get to release another song from my second album which will come out very, very soon. It has been challenging kasi diba, dumaan tayo sa pandemic, ang dami-dami na ring bagong artists na nagsusulputan ngayon, medyo challenging, how do I keep up with these kids, how do I still excite my listeners," she said.

"Hindi mo pwedeng i-compare 'yung buhay mo nung 1 year old ka to 10 years old ka, sobrang magkaiba sila, hoping ka na this 2nd album gets that kind of success, hopefully surpasses that. Whatever happens, I'm putting music to express, if people appreciate that I would take it, mabuti kung hindi baka sa next kong kanta."

Tandingan and Monterde got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot a year later at The Farm at San Benito, Batangas.

