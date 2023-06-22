MANILA – Jake Ejercito turned to social media to share an adorable conversation he had with his daughter Ellie.

On Twitter, Ejercito said in jest that his savings are “about to have a nervous breakdown.”

This, after he asked Ellie if she wants to see a Taylor Swift concert either in Singapore or in Tokyo.

“Are you a fan of Taylor Swift’s?” Ejercito asked Ellie, which the latter responded with a question asking for the reason.

“She’s going to Tokyo and Singapore. You wanna see her live?” Ejercito added.

Several netizens found the dialogue quite entertaining, with a significant number jokingly expressing their willingness to join the duo at the concert.

My savings about to have a nervous breakdown pic.twitter.com/9yeVThiwY2 — jake ejercito (@unoemilio) June 21, 2023

On Wednesday, Swift delighted more of her fans as she announced additional international tour dates for her highly anticipated Eras Tour.



Swift shared her upcoming schedule for 2024 via an Instagram post, which included three shows at the National Stadium in Singapore on March 2, 3, and 4.

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” she captioned her post. “I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

Aside from Singapore, Swift will also stage four shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on February 7, 8, 9, and 10.

Since these are her only stops in Asia, Swifties from neighboring countries are expected to fly to Singapore or Japan to catch a glimpse of the music icon.

Based on her schedule, Swift will bring her Eras concert to various parts of the world until August 2024.

The Eras Tour began on March 17, which also saw the release of four songs, namely "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)," "Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)," "If This Was A Movie (Taylor's Version)," and "All Of The Girls You Loved Before."

Swift's "The Eras Tour" is a tribute to all of her albums, including her most recent, "Midnights", and those which lacked their own tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as "Lover," "Folklore," and "Evermore.”