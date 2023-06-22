Ice Seguerra. Instagram/@iceseguerra

MANILA -- Ice Seguerra turned to social media to share his thoughts as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Uploading snaps of him with his friends and family, as well as a photo of him with his wife, Seguerra expressed sadness that people in their community are still being judged because they were born in bodies they do not identify with.

Seguerra said that since coming out as a transman, he dealt with people who insult him and the people he loves.

"It's sad to think that we are still judged not by our ability to love but by what’s between our legs. Society can quickly diminish a beautiful relationship simply because we are different. Coming out as a transman, I knew I would get a lot of hate. It's as if my coming out also gave people a license to insult my character and, worse, the people I love," he said.

"I’ve dealt with these people ever since I can remember. Bigotry and homophobic slurs are part of my daily life. One can never get used to it, but if that’s the price I have to pay to live my truth, then so be it. But when my family is dragged into this, it is painful."

Seguerra went on to point out how members of the LGBTQIA+ community seem to need to constantly prove themselves to be accepted by the society.

"Never mind if we’re good people, they will reduce us to nothing to prove they are 'right' about who they think we are," he said.

In the end, Seguerra said that LGBTQIA+ people will not give in and will continue to fight for their space.

He also expressed his gratitude to his wife, mother, family, friends, and allies for their love for him, saying these give him the strength to resist all the painful words thrown at him.

"People hate what they don’t understand, and it’s probably why it’s so easy for them to hate us. But we’re not backing down, and we will fight till we get our place in the sun," he said.

First discovered as a contestant on Eat Bulaga's Little Miss Philippines, Seguerra appeared in at least 30 movies and TV shows before pursuing a music career.

As an OPM singer, Seguerra is known for the hits "Pagdating ng Panahon" and "Anong Nangyari sa Ating Dalawa."

The former child star came out as a lesbian in 2007 and then revealed he is a transgender man.

