Dolly de Leon to star in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' season 2 with Nicole Kidman

Dolly de Leon is set to star alongside award-winning Australian actress Nicole Kidman in the second season of “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

According to a report by Deadline, de Leon has been cast in the Hulu original series along with Liv Ullmann, Murray Bartlett, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Aras Aydin.

“Season 2 is said to be following the general formula of the first installment in a new location, the Swiss Alps,” the report said of the second’s installment’s synopsis.

“Nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living with a 10-day stay at a boutique wellness resort run by the resort’s director Masha (Nicole Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them,” it added.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” first streamed on Hulu in September 2021 and it became the platform’s most-watched original series ever.

In her interview with ANC's "Headstart" back in December, de Leon said she would take on more international roles in the near future.

During the show, she mentioned that she was already preparing for two Hollywood movies, which she would start working on in March 2023.

“The first one is an independent film, a coming-of-age story about a Jewish boy. I play his mean stepmom. Si Jason Schwartzman 'yung Jewish boy. The other one naman is a romantic-comedy about a gay boy who wants to come out to his family, from a Filipino migrant home. All-Filipino cast 'yun tapos lahat sila based sa America. Ako lang 'yung taga dito. Ang kasama ko doon si Jon Jon Briones na idol ko. I adore him. Magkapatid kami doon and ako 'yung masungit na tita na homophobic,” she said.

Currently, de Leon is filming the Filipino movie “A Very Good Girl,” which she will headline along with Kathryn Bernardo.