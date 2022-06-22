Photo from Careless Music.

MANILA — Issa Pressman explained how was she convinced to join actor-musician James Reid's record label Careless Music.

Contrary to its name, Pressman said that the record label does care for its artist and respects what they want to offer to its audience.

"I’m very excited to see how we could work together with a team that understands me and despite the name, they actually do care about their artists," she told reporters Monday.

After a conversation with Reid during her birthday, the artist realized that she has been delaying to work on something that she really wants.

"The aha moment was when I was like, okay, I’m delaying a bunch of stuff. I’m not getting too focused on it but my heart and my love is there, sayang naman," she said.

Asked what she wanted to be known for with her music, Pressman said: "I really wanna be known for myself, Issa, my own signature."

"You know, even with my art, it melts my heart when we see like a piece and then my friends will go like, oh my god, Issa that’s so you," she said.

"I wanna create a vibe, I wanna create a style na parang when you hear me, you know that it’s me. So, that’s gonna be a process, once it’s there, I’ll make it sick."

Along with Pressman, Liza Soberano has signed with Careless Music, joining artists like Reid's former girlfriend Nadine Lustre, dance troupe Ateam, Massiah, Jolianne, and Lesha.

RELATED VIDEO: