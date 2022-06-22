Photo from GMMTV's Twitter account.

MANILA — Thai boys' love (BL) series "Dark Blue Kiss" stars Tay Tawan and New Thitipoom will be coming to Manila next month, Thai entertainment group GMMTV announced Wednesday.

In an announcement, GMMTV said the fan meeting dubbed "Beyond Limitless" will be held on July 30.

"We know you’ve been waiting for this, Filo Polcas! Get your hearts ready as Tay and New are coming back to Manila," it said.

ICYMI: Thai boys' love series "Dark Blue Kiss" stars @Tawan_V and @new_thitipoom are coming to Manila on July 30. GMMTV will be giving more details about the event soon. @ABSCBNNews @ABSCBN_Showbiz https://t.co/INNitUAGY8 — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) June 22, 2022

Tawan and Thitipoom belong to the "holy trinity" of the Thai BL series along with Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan for "Theory of Love" and Singto Prachaya and Krist Perawat for both "Sotus" and "Sotus S."

"Dark Blue Kiss" is available for streaming on iWantTFC and GMMTV's YouTube page. It revolves around the struggles of Pete (Tawan) and Kao (Thitipoom) in their relationship as the latter has yet to come out to his mother.

