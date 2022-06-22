Buckle up! “Stranger Things” Season 4 is coming back in a little over a week with its new villain Vecna.

Netflix on Wednesday (Manila time) dropped the new trailer for the last two episodes of the season and it seems the series is taking a much darker turn.

In the two-minute clip, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) can be seen desperately trying to get back to Hawkins and fight their new enemy even though Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) doesn’t think she’s fully ready.

Eleven’s friends, on the other hand, are still separated from each other as they do everything in their power to fight Vecna.

Meanwhile, Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) are still stuck in a Russian prison with a monster trailing them.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The fourth installment of the hit series came nearly three years after Season 3 debuted in 2019. It is set six months after the epic battle of Starcourt, the third season's explosive climax.

The last two episodes of “Stranger Things,” which will come out on July 1, will conclude the series’ fourth season.

The first volume of Season 4, which consists of seven episodes, dropped last May 27.