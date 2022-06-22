Spotify launches ‘K-Pop ON! Track’, a new site dedicated to the genre that has taken the world by storm. Handout

Digital music streaming platform Spotify has found a way to make it easier for Korean music fans to listen, monitor, and be updated to their favorite K-pop idols.

Spotify has launched the “K-pop ON! Track” site that will be a home base for all the platform’s K-pop news, exclusive artist interviews, happenings within the industry, and up-and-coming trends.

Curated to complement the streaming experience, “K-pop ON! Track” features content that will take fans deeper into the K-pop universe.

The site celebrates the talent behind the tracks and the fans at the forefront of K-Pop – allowing fans to break down the world of K-pop terminologies, step-by-step guides on creating a Spotify Blend playlist, and sit-downs with Spotify’s K-pop music experts.

The launch of “K-pop ON! Track” came as Spotify continues to see momentum of the genre streams around the globe.

The newly-named flagship playlist K-Pop ON! (온) has racked up billions of streams since it first launched in 2014.

With K-pop dominating the charts and touching lives across the world, the playlist has more than 3.9 million followers as of May 2022, with the USA, Indonesia and the Philippines topping the ranks for countries that stream the playlist most.