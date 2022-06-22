Photos from Ruffa Gutierrez's Instagram account

MANILA – After sending her daughters to Turkey to see their father for the first time in 15 years, actress Ruffa Gutierrez shared a light conversation with her former husband Yilmaz Bektas.

Last Saturday on “It’s Showtime!”, Gutierrez jokingly asked her daughters, Lorin and Venice, to come home already.

According to her brother, Mond, the two kids were enjoying their reunion with Bektas in Istanbul.

“Sabi nila, ‘Ma, can we extend?’” Gutierrez revealed, to which she responded with a strong “no.”

The former beauty queen went on to admit that Bektas was also kidding her about keeping their daughters away from her for 15 years too.

“My God, nagbiro pa yung tatay. Sabi ba naman, ‘Ay, I didn’t see them for 15 years. ‘Wag kang mag-alala for 15 years din... Next mo sila makikita after 15 years din,’” she said.

Gutierrez also learned that there were a number of people moved by her family’s setup.

“You know what, napakarami pala ang dumadaan sa mga dinadaanan ko ngayon. So I'd like to greet everyone. Sabi nila, ‘Oh my God, I wish na makilala ko rin yung tatay ko. It’s been so long.’ So, maraming mga ganyang mga kuwento,” Gutierrez said.

She reiterated that each family has its own pains and that none is perfect. However, when kids are involved, many try to compromise for their children’s benefit.

It has been 10 years since the annulment of Gutierrez's marriage to Bektas.