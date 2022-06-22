Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Darna" stars Jane de Leon and Joshua Garcia shared their experience performing abroad for fellow Filipinos.

The two went to Bahrain and Dubai to celebrate Independence Day with overseas Filipinos there.

"Sobrang nakakatuwa and nakaka-excite na makita 'yung mga kababayan natin sa Dubai and Bahrain. Kaya ayun nag-effort kami na mag-perform at ibinigay namin 'yung best namin para mapasaya kayong lahat at siyempre mapakilig ni Joshua Garcia," De Leon said in Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday.

"First time ko lumipad ng ibang bansa para mag-show and sobrang nakakatuwa naman kasi nabigyan ako ng chance na makita ang mga Kapamilya natin and sana ay napasaya natin silang lahat," she added.

For his part, Garcia said he really enjoyed his visit in Middle East.

"Nag-enjoy talaga ako. Masaya ako na nakapag-perform kami rito at nakakataba ng puso 'yung suporta na ibinibigay ng mga Kapamilya natin dito sa Dubai and Bahrain. Kaya maraming-maraming salamat po mga Kapamilya," he said.

"Masaya ako na after two years ay nakalabas ulit ako ng bansa at nakapag-perform ulit at nakapagpasaya ng mga Kapamilya natin dito sa Dubai and Bahrain," he added.

De Leon is set to fly as the iconic comic superhero in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series,” while Garcia is the lead actor of the upcoming fantasy show.

Helmed by acclaimed director Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco, the series is scheduled to premiere “very soon,” according to the latest teaser.