James Reid set to release new EP in January

MANILA — Actor-musician James Reid is set to drop his new extended play (EP) next year, his record label Careless Music announced.

Revealing their lineup of events, Careless Music CEO Jeffrey Oh said Reid's new EP is scheduled to be released in January.

Oh added that Careless artist Lesha will be dropping new singles and visualizers in November, while Issa Pressman will be making her debut with the record label in December.

Reid, 29, has made steps to expand his music career overseas. Notably, he was featured recently in a “Press Play At Home” episode across Grammy’s online platforms.

Along with Pressman, Liza Soberano has signed with Careless Music, joining artists like Reid's former girlfriend Nadine Lustre, dance troupe Ateam, Massiah, Jolianne, and Lesha.

