James Reid hopes to expand his Careless Music label

Photo from Careless Music.

MANILA — Actor-musician James Reid on Monday is aiming to expand his record label Careless Music in the entertainment industry.

In a press conference Monday, Reid said that it all started during the pandemic, which pushed them to be more creative with their marketing.

"We found other ways to release songs, all the avenues that the artists can try. So we made a transition to digital …That’s when we started to make content … we started doing marketing, and we started to do campaigns. It was something that we did together as a team," he told reporters.

Reid, 29, also made steps to expand his music career overseas. Notably, he was featured recently in a “Press Play At Home” episode across Grammy’s online platforms.

Liza Soberano and Yassi Pressman's sister, Issa recently joined Careless Music joining artists like Nadine Lustre, dance troupe Ateam, Massiah, Jolianne, and Lesha.

