James Reid excited for Liza Soberano’s music career

MANILA — Actor-musician James Reid is excited for Liza Soberano's entry into the music industry after signing with his record label Careless Music.

Reid told reporters Monday that Soberano has an "amazing" voice.

"We’re really excited to work with her. She’s a talented actress, she has an amazing voice that she’s been hiding from everyone which we’re excited to bring out," he said.

"She has an eye for fashion. She has a deep understanding of pop culture. And, she is really a force to be reckoned with," he added.

Careless Music CEO Jeffrey Oh added that he is looking forward to Soberano's future projects.

"She has more experience than us in a lot of different ways. It has been a pleasure getting to work, and learn from her, as an industry veteran," Oh said.

"We’ve been working together and learning so much. I’m really excited about the things that we will do," he added.

Reid, 29, has made steps to expand his music career overseas. Notably, he was featured recently in a “Press Play At Home” episode across Grammy’s online platforms.

Soberano, along with Yassi Pressman's sister Issa, have signed with Careless Music, joining artists like Reid's former screen partner Nadine Lustre, dance troupe Ateam, Massiah, Jolianne, and Lesha.

