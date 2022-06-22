MANILA -- After two years, the much-vaunted Italian-Filipino action fantasy production “Genius Teens” is getting off the ground.

Directed by noted Italian director and special effects expert Paolo Bertola, “Genius Teens” is a two-part film series that follows the adventures of teens with various supernatural powers. It will be shown by KTX beginning July 15 and will have a premiere at SM Megamall on June 25.

“At last, mapapalabas na 'yung clashes of different powers namin," said ABS-CBN Star Hunt artist Ernest Beaver Magtalas, one of 27 teen artists from a field of an estimated 500 talents who auditioned for the project.

The 16-year-old Magtalas portrays Hopper, one of the main characters with teleportation powers.

“We all worked hard for this project since 2019. I hope the audience will appreciate our efforts,“ he told ABS-CBN News at his recent media conference in Quezon City.

After a production lull due to the pandemic, they were able to finish the movie this year.

This is also the fulfillment of the Palayan City, Nueva Ecija teener’s long-time dream to follow the footsteps of his idols Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo and Belle Mariano.

“I’m very thankful that I was one of the talents who was taken in,“ said Magtalas who also dedicated a love song to Mariano at his press conference.

He also dreams of doing projects with his idols soon.

Other artists who got their break in “Genius Teens” include Bamboo Badilla, Princess Amor, Kyle Espiritu, Jil Demski, Erica Corpuz, Arianne Butch and Ricky Oriarte.

Dionne Monsanto, Ruben Maria Soriquez and other characters actors

also form part of the ensemble.