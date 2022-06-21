MANILA – Since becoming a Kapamilya in early 2021, Jake Ejercito has been seen in consecutive series on primetime and is now on his third, with the upcoming “A Family Affair.”

Ejercito was a main cast member in “Marry Me, Marry You” and is currently seen in “The Broken Marriage Vow,” which concludes on June 24. Replacing the hit mistress drama in its time slot starting June 27 is “A Family Affair,” which includes Ejercito in the lead cast.

“I’ve been really blessed,” the actor said Wednesday during a virtual media huddle. “From ‘Marry Me,’ then ‘Broken Marriage,’ and now ‘A Family Affair.’ I’ve been fortunate na sunod-sunod, I’m really grateful.”

The son of former president Joseph “Erap” Estrada, Ejercito has long been in the limelight, but considers himself a showbiz newcomer. As an acting neophyte, he said he has been learning from his co-stars who are more experienced, including veteran actors.

“Kapag naman may dumadating na offer o project, I always take it as a challenge, I take it as an opportunity to better my craft, to learn from my co-actors,” he said.

“Malaking factor kung bakit ko tinanggap ‘tong project na ‘to,” Ejercito added, referring to his “A Family Affair” co-stars Ivana Alawi, Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, and Jameson Blake. “Nakaka-inspire sila katrabaho. They make me want to elevate my craft din.”

Asked how he would “assess” his growth as an actor over his last three major projects, Ejercito answered, “All I can say is, personally, I’m more comfortable now compared to when I started with ‘Marry Me’ and ‘Broken Marriage.’”

“Ngayon, natutunan ko nang i-enjoy ‘yung ginagawa ko. I don’t want to assess my performance. Ang alam ko lang, mas kampante ako, mas nakakapaglaro na ako sa set,” he said.

In “A Family Affair,” Ejercito portrays one of the four Estrella brothers, Seb, who is described as a “play boy” whose adventurous streak often leads him to complicated situations.

“It’s very, very different, if we compare it to the previous two shows I did. Ibang-iba,” he said of his new character. “Dito, it’s my first time to portray a character na may family, may mga kapatid, and what I really enjoy about our material, lahat talaga kami, our characters, are given the spotlight.”

Ejercito described the series’ script as “page-turner,” when asked why he accepted the role. He recalled that he and Blake, who was his roommate during the quarantined production of “A Family Affair,” would get thrilled whenever they got a copy of the script for the succeeding scenes.

“‘Pag dumadating ‘yung scripts, ‘Bro, nabasa mo na ‘to? Grabe, ang lala!’ Every week, there’s something na kaabang-abang. Kahit kami, nagugulat kami!” he said.

Owing to revealing scenes — including one seen where Seb is caught having sex at a stable — Ejercito agreed that the role is his “most daring” yet.

“Definitely, compared to the past two characters. Mas emotionally demanding din itong script na ‘to,” he said.

Directed by Jerome Pobocan and Raymund Ocampo, “A Family Affair” will be broadcast on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.