How gospel music helped Austin Butler find 'Elvis'

Even before the movie premiered, Austin Butler has been earning praises for his phenomenal transformation in 'Elvis' in early screenings.

Although there has been no shortage of able Elvis impersonators, Butler took a different route in playing the legendary King of Rock and Roll. The actor sang all the early Elvis songs in the movie, even singing live in several performance.

"I knew that I always wanted it to feel like it was coming from the inside. Now, you have to do a lot of very meticulous study. And I had a year and a half of studying every slight movement of his finger, or the way that his eyes were. Or breaking down physical things, breaking down the way that his voice was," Butler shared.

"But at the end of the day, there was these moments like — You know, people would talk about the way he moves physically on stage, but he never had choreography. It was always the music moving him."

The actor fully immersed himself in and went back to the roots of Presley's musical inspirations to make sure he did the role justice.

"I went out to Nashville with ('Elvis' director) Baz (Luhrmann) very early on. And we got to be in this little church where they recorded 30 of the most incredible gospel singers, and I was in the center of them for about eight hours as they were singing. It was the type of thing where you get chills down your spine, and they're stomping their feet, and you’re feeling the music in a way of it needing to be sung. And it moves you."

Butler added, "So it was moments like that for me that I knew if I wasn't feeling that, then something was off. So I needed to always be touching into that. That inner thing that makes you have to move. And so that sort of that applies to a lot of other things, but it was always just about finding these little keys into his humanity."

The family of the musical legend was impressed by Butler. Wife Priscilla Presley, daughter Lisa Marie, and grandchild and actress-director Riley Keough are all giving their full support to the film.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, 'Elvis' also stars Oscar winner Tom Hanks who plays Colonel Parker, Presley’s long-time manager who is thought to be responsible for both his fame and eventual misfortune.