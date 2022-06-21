The music video for Filipino-American singer Alfa’s latest single “Every Word You Say” is out.

Directed and choreographed by Frankie Anne, the music video spins off from its being about the pitfalls in a relationship into one of “more an internal self-love vision when I heard it.”

“I was given one option for a location to shoot with. That being said, I thought about the intimacy the song evoked,” explained the American director. “After listening to ‘Every Word You Say’ several times, I gained my own intuitions and thoughts about the song.”

“The use of candles was because I wanted to create something that was dynamic and interesting because I would not be able to change locations. So I go to what is basic in filmmaking … lighting. Will lighting make this more interesting and in line with the essence of the song? And that intimacy was on top of my list.”

The low light due to the candlelit scenery adds to the sensitivity of the lyrics. The music video has a grace and tenderness to it. Furthermore, it seamlessly showcases the breadth of Alfa’s talent for song, dance, and playing the violin.

Added Alfa: “I hadn’t really thought to internalize the song as capturing a journey within myself until I started rehearsing with Frankie and she shared this was the way the lyrics spoke to her.”

“With the movements I was incorporating with the lyrics, I started to see Every Word You Say as a song about the journey to trusting myself ... about a separation from a dependency and a self-empowerment. That became the focal point for me.”

And it works marvelously well.

During a previous interview with Alfa about the song, the young singer-songwriter was emphatic in the need to express herself.

“This is what I want to do," she said of the song. “I want to express my ideas, thoughts, and feelings about the world around me, what I experience and think and feel and I get so much joy out of performing. It makes me feel happy performing but not as the center of attention. It’s more for the songs.”

“Every Word You Say” was written by Alfa after binge-watching the British drama-comedy “Fleabag.”

“I was taken in by the story and the idea that you could be massively in love with [a person] but still make a choice not to continue that love because of stronger forces,” Alfa explained about the nature of the song.

However, with Frankie Anne’s interpretation, the song now takes on a whole new meaning.

“The best responses to the song are people who are surprised that I dance and that I play violin,” laughed Alfa. “I am happy that I can still surprise people after all this time of releasing music!”

The single, released under actress Alessandra de Rossi’s AWOOO label late in 2021, has seen its accompanying music video out on all video-streaming formats.