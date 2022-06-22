Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Gary Valenciano has released the official music video of his latest single "Pwede Pang Mangarap."

The more than three-minute video uploaded on his official YouTube page was directed by his son Gab.

Jeloy Manalo composed the song with lyrics by Kathleen Pador.

In a previous social media post, Valenciano said "Pwede Pang Mangarap" aims to send a message of hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic may be making its way out of our lives slowly but its after-effect is still felt by many, especially amongst those who have been striving to stay afloat in the world of the micro, small, and medium enterprises. Some have had to stay closed for two years… while others had to shut down indefinitely," Valenciano wrote.

"We’ve all heard of the light at the end of the tunnel, but I believe more in the fact that when our hope is fueled by our faith, God can become our light no matter where in the tunnel we may find ourselves in... I strongly encourage you to start dreaming once again."

In a previous interview, Valenciano said prayer greatly helped him deal with the challenges in his life, including the pandemic.

