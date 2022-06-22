Claudine Barretto's daughter Sab turns 18

MANILA -- Actress Claudine Barretto on Tuesday took to social media to share her birthday greeting for her eldest child Sab, who turned 18.

On Instagram, Barretto thanked Sab for making her a mother as she posted a collage of photos of them.

"The moment I held you in my arms I knew that we were meant to be. That you were mine. How I remember that moment like it was yesterday. now that you are an adult know that you will always be my baby," Barretto wrote.

Barretto also promised her daughter that she will always be there for her.

"I cannot promise you that I will solve all your problems but know that you will never have to face them alone. I will forever be here for you, whether you like it or not. It’s an honor to be your Mom. I love you more than you’ll ever know," she added.

Sab, or Sabina, is Barretto's eldest child. Her siblings include Barretto's son Santino with ex-husband Raymart Santiago, and two other younger siblings, Quia and Noah.

