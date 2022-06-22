Charo Santos grateful for 'Ang Probinsyano' stint

MANILA – Charo Santos-Concio admitted she never thought she would be doing an action project in her career as an actress.

The screen veteran made the statement as she shared a clip of what happens off camera on the set of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

In an Instagram post, Santos-Concio also expressed her gratitude to Dreamscape Entertainment and to Coco Martin for giving her this opportunity.

“Sino ang magaakalang after 45 years sa industriya ay mabibigyan pa ako ng pagkakataong makagawa ng action scenes. Maraming salamat for this opportunity,” she wrote.

Santos-Concio likewise thanked the viewers for accepting her character Ramona.

In a 2019 interview, Santos said she is willing to make a guest appearance on the hit series.

"Cardo, nag-aantay pa rin ako... Oo, basta ang cut-off ay hindi two in the morning, hindi ba? Alam mo na, senior citizen na. Mag-a-action? Aba, kung kaya naman eh, why not?" she said at the time, addressing lead character Cardo (portrayed by Coco Martin).

In teasers introducing the acclaimed actress’ character, Ramona’s speech hints she is the leader of a patriotic group whose crusade dates back centuries and who now sees Cardo as the key to reclaiming the Philippine government, after being taken over by the crime syndicate of Lily (Lorna Tolentino), Renato (John Arcilla), and Arturo (Tirso Cruz III).

“Ang Probinsyano,” which was the Philippines’ No. 1 TV program for nearly five years until ABS-CBN was forced off free television, has steadily grown its online viewers since mid-2020, when the network migrated its programming to digital.

Over the last two years, the Coco Martin starrer has led ABS-CBN titles in marking successive audience milestones on Kapamilya Online Live, with the latest being a scripted drama crossing the 300,00-mark in concurrent viewers.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Probinsyano” can be watched via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.