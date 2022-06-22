Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The popular folk band Ben&Ben has released its latest single "Langyang Pag-Ibig" on Wednesday. Its official lyric video is now available on the YouTube page of the band.

The song was written by the Benjamin brothers Paolo and Miguel. It was arranged by Ben&Ben and produced by Jean Paul Verona, Sam Marquez, and Ben&Ben.

In an earlier social media post, the group said the song is their follow-up to their previous single "Paninindigan Kita."



“Bestie, dahil patas ang mundo, may bagong kanta kami para sa 'di pinanindigan,” the band shared at that time.

May sasabihin kami.



1. Bestie, dahil patas ang mundo..

May bagong kanta kami para sa di pinanindigan. June 22 lalabas.



2. Beh, Paninindigan Kita MV starring PatNes this June 30 🔥 Pasasalamat sa 6.1M views (and counting) ng lyric video! pic.twitter.com/4boTlFa3TT — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) June 13, 2022

Fans and supporters of the band also showed their support to their favorite group as the hashtags #BenAndBen, #LangyangPagibigOutNow and Langya Kayo Ben&Ben became trending topics on the microblogging site Twitter.

Ben&Ben is set to hold a send-off concert at the CCP Open Grounds on September 3 prior to their 8-city US tour.

Composed of Miguel, Paolo, Pat, Agnes, Poch, Keifer, Andrew, Jam, and Toni, the group is known for its hits like "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," "Kathang Isip," "Lifetime," and latest single "Upuan."

