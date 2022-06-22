MANILA -- Actress Angel Aquino took to social media to share how she was amazed by the acting prowess of screen veteran Sharon Cuneta while taping an emotional scene for the hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

Aquino, who is also considered among the top actresses of her generation, shared that she goes on fan mode over Cuneta's acting.

In "Ang Probinsyano," Cuneta plays Aurora, the daughter of Don Ignacio Guillermo (Tommy Abuel) and the real mother of Mara (Julia Montes).





"I am on fan mode again. Couldn’t resist watching her from the monitor because I read this on the script. The scene was painfully quiet and long and she had to sustain her tears but I know how tired and probably emotionally drained she already was at that point. It was a heavy day for Mega. Yet magic still unfolded before my eyes; it was captivating. Her emotions were so real I could taste her tears and hold her pain," Aquino shared on her Instagram page.

Aside from Cuneta, Aquino also praised Joseph Marco, who plays Lucas, the best friend of Mara.

"He made good use of what Mega gave him and in the end they created an excellent, heart wrenching scene. Ang husay ni Mega.. ang husay ng lahat.. dito sa Probinsyano, lagi akong starstruck," Aquino added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In the series, Aquino plays Diana Olegario, one of the members of Task Force Agila.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.